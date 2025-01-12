Open Menu

India To Ease Work Permits For Foreigners Investing In Food, Beverage Industries

Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2025 | 12:30 AM

India to ease work permits for foreigners investing in food, beverage industries

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2025) India has allowed 100% foreign investment in the food and beverage sector, full foreign ownership, and complete foreign management of such foreign-owned enterprises, the Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, has announced.

“The government will sanction speedy and easy work permits for those who want to work in such enterprises or set up food and beverage businesses in India,” Goyal said in a landmark announcement.

The Minister set a target of $100 billion in combined exports from India in the food and beverage, agriculture and marine products industries in the next five years.

Emphasising the promotion of sustainability in the food industry, Goyal said the Ministry of Commerce and Industry is prioritising on making farming processes sustainable.

It is also promoting organic farming and organic food products.

“The government has eased the certification processes for organic foods while maintaining their sanctity and traceability to ensure that no irregularities creep into the system,” he added.

India exported $50 billion worth of food, beverage, agricultural and marine products last year.

Goyal complimented the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority and the Marine Products Export Development Authority for this export drive.

Related Topics

India Exports Agriculture Commerce From Government Industry Billion

Recent Stories

American Writer Tucker Carlson: 'I have never met ..

American Writer Tucker Carlson: 'I have never met a leader as wise, humble as Mo ..

18 minutes ago
 Naguib Sawiris: Approachability, fast decision-mak ..

Naguib Sawiris: Approachability, fast decision-making key to building successful ..

1 hour ago
 Zack King: Success in content creation magical jou ..

Zack King: Success in content creation magical journey demanding efforts, learni ..

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends graduation of over 300 ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends graduation of over 300 content creators, experts in ..

2 hours ago
 Mohammad Al Gergawi: UAE's significant strides ins ..

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid: Content creation key to aware ..

Mohammed bin Rashid: Content creation key to awareness, culture, human developme ..

3 hours ago
ADSW 2025 announces strategic partnerships to adva ..

ADSW 2025 announces strategic partnerships to advance sustainable progress agend ..

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment investi ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment investigates potential Beef Pepperoni ..

4 hours ago
 UAE Embassy in Beirut to reopen: UAE President con ..

UAE Embassy in Beirut to reopen: UAE President congratulates Joseph Aoun on his ..

4 hours ago
 1 Billion Followers Summit spotlights psychologica ..

1 Billion Followers Summit spotlights psychological challenges facing content cr ..

4 hours ago
 Talent management drives innovation in content cre ..

Talent management drives innovation in content creation industry

4 hours ago
 Noor Bukhari faces criticism on social media

Noor Bukhari faces criticism on social media

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East