India To Ease Work Permits For Foreigners Investing In Food, Beverage Industries
Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2025 | 12:30 AM
NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2025) India has allowed 100% foreign investment in the food and beverage sector, full foreign ownership, and complete foreign management of such foreign-owned enterprises, the Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, has announced.
“The government will sanction speedy and easy work permits for those who want to work in such enterprises or set up food and beverage businesses in India,” Goyal said in a landmark announcement.
The Minister set a target of $100 billion in combined exports from India in the food and beverage, agriculture and marine products industries in the next five years.
Emphasising the promotion of sustainability in the food industry, Goyal said the Ministry of Commerce and Industry is prioritising on making farming processes sustainable.
It is also promoting organic farming and organic food products.
“The government has eased the certification processes for organic foods while maintaining their sanctity and traceability to ensure that no irregularities creep into the system,” he added.
India exported $50 billion worth of food, beverage, agricultural and marine products last year.
Goyal complimented the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority and the Marine Products Export Development Authority for this export drive.
Recent Stories
American Writer Tucker Carlson: 'I have never met a leader as wise, humble as Mo ..
Naguib Sawiris: Approachability, fast decision-making key to building successful ..
Zack King: Success in content creation magical journey demanding efforts, learni ..
Mohammed bin Rashid attends graduation of over 300 content creators, experts in ..
Mohammed bin Rashid: Content creation key to awareness, culture, human developme ..
ADSW 2025 announces strategic partnerships to advance sustainable progress agend ..
Ministry of Climate Change and Environment investigates potential Beef Pepperoni ..
UAE Embassy in Beirut to reopen: UAE President congratulates Joseph Aoun on his ..
1 Billion Followers Summit spotlights psychological challenges facing content cr ..
Talent management drives innovation in content creation industry
Noor Bukhari faces criticism on social media
More Stories From Middle East
-
India to ease work permits for foreigners investing in food, beverage industries3 minutes ago
-
American Writer Tucker Carlson: 'I have never met a leader as wise, humble as Mohamed bin Zayed'18 minutes ago
-
Naguib Sawiris: Approachability, fast decision-making key to building successful personal brand1 hour ago
-
Zack King: Success in content creation magical journey demanding efforts, learning, consistency2 hours ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid attends graduation of over 300 content creators, experts in digital, government ..2 hours ago
-
Mohammad Al Gergawi: UAE's significant strides inspired by Mohammed bin Rashid’s proactive, bold v ..2 hours ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid: Content creation key to awareness, culture, human development3 hours ago
-
ADSW 2025 announces strategic partnerships to advance sustainable progress agenda3 hours ago
-
Ministry of Climate Change and Environment investigates potential Beef Pepperoni contamination; orde ..4 hours ago
-
UAE Embassy in Beirut to reopen: UAE President congratulates Joseph Aoun on his election as Lebanon� ..4 hours ago
-
1 Billion Followers Summit spotlights psychological challenges facing content creators in digital ag ..4 hours ago
-
Talent management drives innovation in content creation industry4 hours ago