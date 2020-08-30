UrduPoint.com
India To Enter Unlock Phase-4 On 1st September

Sun 30th August 2020

India to enter Unlock Phase-4 on 1st September

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Aug, 2020) From Krishnan Nayar NEW DELHI, 29th August, 2020 (WAM) – India’s central government tonight banned state governments from arbitrarily imposing local lockdowns without approval from New Delhi.

States governments will, however, be free to impose lockdowns in their territories which have high infection rates of COVID-19 and are designated as containment zones.

Several states have in recent weeks imposed lockdowns on entire cities within their jurisdictions or ordered shutdowns in activities during weekends. These will no longer be allowed without prior consultation with and approval of the central government.

The decision is part of new guidelines issued tonight by the Ministry of Home Affairs here for Unlock Phase-4, which will go into effect from 1st September.

Metro train services in cities will be allowed to resume operations from 7th September under the new guidelines.

Sports, social and religious functions will be permitted with a limit of 100 people from 21st September. Schools and institutions of higher learning will continue to be closed until 30th September.

Open air theatres will be permitted to open from 21st September. However, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks and enclosed theatres will not reopen till the end of next month. Regular commercial international flights will not resume for now.

