India To Expand Flash Flood Guidance System Within South Asia

Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2025 | 04:31 PM

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2025) India is expanding its Flash Flood Guidance System to cover several countries in South Asia.

With weather patterns changing all over the world because of global warming, among other reasons, this expansion will save lives, protect properties and preserve livelihoods in a larger Asian geographic area than hitherto.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi said “our Flash Flood Guidance System is to give information to Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. If any disaster strikes anywhere in our neighbourhood, India is ready to come forward to help.”

He said big cyclones and similar natural disasters are becoming increasingly common in India and the rest of South Asia because of climate change.

Unlike in the past, India has been successful in reducing the loss of life to zero or minimum in such cases because of “unity of science and preparedness.

During natural disasters in the South Asian neighbourhood, India wants to be the first to come forward to help.”

Thanks to improved connectivity and better communication facilities, the number of farmers and livestock-tenders who have access to weather-related advice and guidance in India has increased from 10 percent a decade ago to 50 percent now.

Similarly, Early Warning for All Facility is now reaching more than 90 percent of India’s population. “Science is relevant only when it becomes a medium for the life of the most ordinary man, and for the betterment of life, for ease of living,” Modi pointed out.

