India to host 14th Conference of Parties; 197 countries expected to participate

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jul, 2019) India is set to host a United Nations conference from 2nd to 13th September, Indian Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar told a press conference on Tuesday.

The 14th Conference of the Parties (COP) to the UN Convention to Combat Desertification will be hosted at India Expo Mart Limited in Greater Noida, Asian news International, ANI, reported on Tuesday.

As many as 197 countries are expected to participate in the conference.

"The 14th session of COP will stress on three crucial issues - desertification, land degradation and drought," Javadekar said while addressing the media.

Ibrahim Thiaw, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) and the UN Under-Secretary-General, was also present at the press conference.