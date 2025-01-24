Open Menu

India To Host Global Ministerial Meeting On Clean Cooking

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2025 | 09:00 PM

India to host global ministerial meeting on clean cooking

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2025) NEW DELHI, 24th January, 2025 (WAM) – The India Energy Week, a platform for the global energy industry now in its third year, will have a unique ministerial session on clean cooking in its 2025 edition, according to India’s Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri.

“It will amplify India’s leadership role in ensuring access to sustainable and affordable energy solutions, reinforcing its global commitment to energy equity,” Puri briefed the media on the event which will be spread over 100,000 square meters this year.

India Energy Week will take place from 11 to 14 February in New Delhi. It will be attended by 70,000 delegates during these four days.

The Clean Cooking Ministerial has been inspired by the success of India’s Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, launched eight years ago to switch millions of Indians into using clean cooking fuel such as liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

Rural households were earlier using firewood, coal and cow-dung cakes as cooking fuel and polluting the atmosphere. Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana translates from Hindi as Prime Minister's Lightening Scheme.

The scheme’s vision is to create a smoke-free rural India.

“Lessons from implementation of this scheme will take the centre stage at the deliberations, showcasing valuable insights and best practices as a global template for addressing energy access challenges,” Puri said.

India Energy Week 2025 will hear 500 speakers, many of them CEOs from Fortune 500 energy companies. The event will also host 10 country pavilions.

Related Topics

India LPG Prime Minister Puri New Delhi January February Gas Media Event From Industry Best Million

Recent Stories

SEF 2025 to host over 12,000 attendees

SEF 2025 to host over 12,000 attendees

22 minutes ago
 UNRWA facing unprecedented challenges in Gaza

UNRWA facing unprecedented challenges in Gaza

52 minutes ago
 Modon Holding announces partnership with Broadgate ..

Modon Holding announces partnership with Broadgate REIT to deliver 2 Finsbury Av ..

52 minutes ago
 PM establishes special task force to curb groups i ..

PM establishes special task force to curb groups involved in human trafficking

1 hour ago
 Former US President Biden rejects Dr. Aafia Siddiq ..

Former US President Biden rejects Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s clemency appeal

1 hour ago
 Chinese investors approach SHC against alleged pol ..

Chinese investors approach SHC against alleged police harassment

1 hour ago
ACRES 2025 unveils groundbreaking projects shaping ..

ACRES 2025 unveils groundbreaking projects shaping future of Sharjah’s real es ..

1 hour ago
 Junaid Akbar Khan elected as PAC chairman after go ..

Junaid Akbar Khan elected as PAC chairman after govt-opp consensus

1 hour ago
 ICC announces Men’s ODI Team of the Year

ICC announces Men’s ODI Team of the Year

2 hours ago
 Inzamam-ul-Haq’s son ties the knot; wedding pict ..

Inzamam-ul-Haq’s son ties the knot; wedding pictures go viral

2 hours ago
 ALC presents comprehensive cultural programme at C ..

ALC presents comprehensive cultural programme at Cairo International Book Fair

2 hours ago
 Man arrested over charges of using derogatory lang ..

Man arrested over charges of using derogatory language against CM Maryam

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East