India to host global ministerial meeting on clean cooking

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2025) NEW DELHI, 24th January, 2025 (WAM) – The India Energy Week, a platform for the global energy industry now in its third year, will have a unique ministerial session on clean cooking in its 2025 edition, according to India’s Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri.

“It will amplify India’s leadership role in ensuring access to sustainable and affordable energy solutions, reinforcing its global commitment to energy equity,” Puri briefed the media on the event which will be spread over 100,000 square meters this year.

India Energy Week will take place from 11 to 14 February in New Delhi. It will be attended by 70,000 delegates during these four days.

The Clean Cooking Ministerial has been inspired by the success of India’s Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, launched eight years ago to switch millions of Indians into using clean cooking fuel such as liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

Rural households were earlier using firewood, coal and cow-dung cakes as cooking fuel and polluting the atmosphere. Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana translates from Hindi as Prime Minister's Lightening Scheme.

The scheme’s vision is to create a smoke-free rural India.

“Lessons from implementation of this scheme will take the centre stage at the deliberations, showcasing valuable insights and best practices as a global template for addressing energy access challenges,” Puri said.

India Energy Week 2025 will hear 500 speakers, many of them CEOs from Fortune 500 energy companies. The event will also host 10 country pavilions.