India To Launch 50 Rockets A Year, Says PM Modi
Sumaira FH Published August 23, 2025 | 02:00 PM
NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2025) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ambitious plan for the country’s space sector, aiming to launch 50 rockets annually and establish up to five space start-ups over the next five years.
In a message to mark National Space Day, the Indian Prime Minister said, "On Space Day today, I want to tell the country’s space startups that in the next five years, we can create five unicorns in the space sector. Currently, India carries out around 5–6 major launches annually from its soil. I want the private sector to step forward so that in the next five years, we are able to see 50 rocket launches in a year, that means one every week.
”
Modi revealed that India will soon launch its first privately built Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), according to Bloomberg news.
V. Narayanan, Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), affirmed during the event that India will launch a communications satellite manufactured in the United States within two months, to be followed by the launch of a radar satellite developed in collaboration between the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and ISRO.
