India To Produce Electricity From Ocean Waves
Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2025 | 01:00 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2025) NEW DELHI, 15th February, 2025 (WAM) – India is to produce electricity from ocean waves in an innovative clean power initiative, the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, has announced.
India’s untapped potential of ocean energy has been estimated at 40,000 MW. India has a vast coastline of 11,098 km spanning nine states and six other union territories governed from New Delhi.
Electricity generation from waves is a relatively new concept. It envisages floaters in water drawing energy from incoming waves by converting the rising and falling motion of the waves.
“Movement of the floaters compresses and decompresses hydraulic pistons which transmit bio-degradable hydraulic fluid into land located accumulators,” according to those producing such electricity.
“Pressure built up by this rotates a hydraulic motor, which rotates the generator, and then the electricity is transferred into the grid, via an inverter,” they explained.
The Minister said, “India has taken steps toward clean energy generation through this process by establishing the country’s first wave energy pilot project in Mumbai.” This premier city of India is surrounded by sea. India’s state-owned Bharat Petroleum Corporation is in charge of this pilot project, Puri added.
Recent Stories
UAE President, VPs congratulate Serbian President on National Day
UAE launches landmark US$60 million initiative to expand accessible education fo ..
India, US to double bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030
Bolivia’s heavy rains claim 28 lives as death toll rises
Indonesia hands lengthy sentences to Javan rhino poachers
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 February 2025
RAK Ruler welcomes Michigan Governor, witnesses signing of agreement aimed at dr ..
UAE Wrestling Federation launches new strategy to enhance sport of wrestling
World’s best triathletes to descend on Hudayriyat Island for Modon World Triat ..
UAE broadens visa-on-arrival to Indian nationals
34th Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge set for thrilling showdown
More Stories From Middle East
-
India to produce electricity from ocean waves6 minutes ago
-
UAE President, VPs congratulate Serbian President on National Day21 minutes ago
-
UAE launches landmark US$60 million initiative to expand accessible education for visually impaired ..1 hour ago
-
India, US to double bilateral trade to $500 billion by 20302 hours ago
-
Bolivia’s heavy rains claim 28 lives as death toll rises2 hours ago
-
Indonesia hands lengthy sentences to Javan rhino poachers3 hours ago
-
RAK Ruler welcomes Michigan Governor, witnesses signing of agreement aimed at driving innovation, ec ..14 hours ago
-
UAE Wrestling Federation launches new strategy to enhance sport of wrestling15 hours ago
-
World’s best triathletes to descend on Hudayriyat Island for Modon World Triathlon Championship Se ..16 hours ago
-
UAE broadens visa-on-arrival to Indian nationals16 hours ago
-
Two-thirds of US House Democrats urge President Trump to retract 'dangerous comments’ on Gaza16 hours ago
-
34th Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge set for thrilling showdown16 hours ago