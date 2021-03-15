India to streamline traditional medicine exports

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2021) NEW DELHI, 15th March, 2021 (WAM) – India is to set up an Export Promotion Council to internationally streamline the market for its traditional medicines. The Council will be jointly initiated by India’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the Ministry of AYUSH, which is an acronym for different types of traditional medicines.

This was stated today in the Lok Sabha, the lower House of India’s Parliament, by the Minister of State for AYUSH, Kiren Rijiju. The systems of traditional medicine which make up the acronym AYUSH are Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy.

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) has been designated as the nodal agency to coordinate with other industry bodies and to develop a corpus for the formation of the new Export Promotion Council.

The decision to streamline traditional medicines exports has been prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has triggered a huge demand across the globe for traditional products and services, especially dietary supplements which boost immunity.

The demand has been especially high in countries with big Indian expatriate population, which is familiar with AYUSH products and services.

Preparatory to the launch of the Council, a Forum on Indian Traditional Medicine has been set up in the Research Information System for Developing Countries, a government-supported think tank here. It will serve as a common platform for all stakeholders to contribute to policy-making in the area, the Minister told Parliament.

In this context, the Ministry of AYUSH has also set up a task force on expanding trade classification, quality control and standardisation of Indian traditional systems of medicines and herbal products.