UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India To Supply Anti-COVID-19 Vaccine To Oman

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 10:45 PM

India to supply anti-COVID-19 vaccine to Oman

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2021) From Krishnan Nayar NEW DELHI, 28th January, 2021 (WAM) – India is to gift 100,000 doses of vaccine against COVID-19 infections to Oman, the Spokesman of the Ministry of External Affairs here, Anurag Srivastava, said tonight.

The vaccine consignment would reach Oman "over the next few days," Srivastava said.

India today dispatched a similar gift of 100,000 doses of anti-COVID-19 vaccine to Bahrain, the official said.

"We plan to gift further quantities of vaccine to CARICOM countries, Nicaragua and Pacific Island states," he added.

Commercial exports of the vaccine have reached Brazil and Bangladesh.

"Further supplies on a commercial basis are to take place to South Africa, Canada and Mongolia. India is also going to supply 10 million doses to Africa and one million doses to UN health workers under GAVI’s COVAX facility."

Related Topics

India Africa Bangladesh United Nations Exports Canada Oman New Delhi Bahrain Brazil South Africa Mongolia January From Million

Recent Stories

Improving quality of digital life is key to reinfo ..

3 minutes ago

Matchweek 14 kicks off under slogan &#039;Together ..

18 minutes ago

US Destroyer Porter Entered Black Sea, Tracked by ..

7 minutes ago

Mask Wearing Could End This Year Amid Mass COVID-1 ..

7 minutes ago

PDM heading to its complete failure: Shafqat Mahmo ..

7 minutes ago

Lahore High Court stays constructions in societies ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.