India-UAE explore trade opportunities in food processing, agriculture

by Krishnan Nayar NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Aug, 2021) The Trade Promotion Council of India today held a webinar on "India-UAE: Trade and Investment Opportunities in Agri and Food Processing." The webinar aimed at briefing the Indian stakeholders on trade, investment and collaboration opportunities specifically in the food, beverages, food processing and packaging technology sectors in the UAE.

The webinar highlighted how India and the UAE can contribute to food security in both countries. Among the food items exported from India to the UAE are cereals, sugar, fruits, vegetables, tea, meat, and seafood.

The event was supported by the Consulate General of India in Dubai.

According to the Trade Promotion Council of India, several experts in agriculture and food trade spoke at the webinar.

These included Vivek Agarwal, Managing Director of Capital Ventures and Chairman of the Council’s sectoral committee on food and beverages; R Senguttuvan, Managing Director of Wimco and Chairman of the Council’s sectoral committee on food processing and packaging technology; and Sanjay Grover, Vice President of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company and Vice Chairman of the Council’s sectoral committee on food processing and packaging technology.

Ashok Sethi, Director of the Trade Promotion Council of India, also spoke at the event which was moderated by Virat Bahri, Deputy Director for Corporate Communications at the Council.

The Trade Promotion Council of India is supported by India’s Department of Commerce to facilitate the growth of Indian industry.