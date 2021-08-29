UrduPoint.com

India-UAE Explore Trade Opportunities In Food Processing, Agriculture

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 03:45 PM

India-UAE explore trade opportunities in food processing, agriculture

by Krishnan Nayar NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Aug, 2021) The Trade Promotion Council of India today held a webinar on "India-UAE: Trade and Investment Opportunities in Agri and Food Processing." The webinar aimed at briefing the Indian stakeholders on trade, investment and collaboration opportunities specifically in the food, beverages, food processing and packaging technology sectors in the UAE.

The webinar highlighted how India and the UAE can contribute to food security in both countries. Among the food items exported from India to the UAE are cereals, sugar, fruits, vegetables, tea, meat, and seafood.

The event was supported by the Consulate General of India in Dubai.

According to the Trade Promotion Council of India, several experts in agriculture and food trade spoke at the webinar.

These included Vivek Agarwal, Managing Director of Capital Ventures and Chairman of the Council’s sectoral committee on food and beverages; R Senguttuvan, Managing Director of Wimco and Chairman of the Council’s sectoral committee on food processing and packaging technology; and Sanjay Grover, Vice President of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company and Vice Chairman of the Council’s sectoral committee on food processing and packaging technology.

Ashok Sethi, Director of the Trade Promotion Council of India, also spoke at the event which was moderated by Virat Bahri, Deputy Director for Corporate Communications at the Council.

The Trade Promotion Council of India is supported by India’s Department of Commerce to facilitate the growth of Indian industry.

Related Topics

India Technology Agriculture UAE Dubai Company Agri Commerce Event From Industry

Recent Stories

UAE announces 987 new COVID-19 cases, 1,554 recove ..

UAE announces 987 new COVID-19 cases, 1,554 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hour ..

31 minutes ago
 IRENA, World Government Summit to advance renewabl ..

IRENA, World Government Summit to advance renewable energy transition

31 minutes ago
 Huge waves on Sun observed by NYU Abu Dhabi solar ..

Huge waves on Sun observed by NYU Abu Dhabi solar physicist

46 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador, Argentina&#039;s Transport Ministe ..

UAE Ambassador, Argentina&#039;s Transport Minister discuss cooperation

46 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Department of Energy issues Regulatory P ..

Abu Dhabi Department of Energy issues Regulatory Policy for Clean Energy Certifi ..

1 hour ago
 Chair of Nazarbayev Centre: UAE is role model for ..

Chair of Nazarbayev Centre: UAE is role model for tolerance, coexistence and pea ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.