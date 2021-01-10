UrduPoint.com
India Warns Of Avian Influenza In Seven States

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 09:15 PM

India warns of Avian Influenza in seven states

From Krishnan Nayar NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jan, 2021) India’s Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying issued a warning today that seven states have confirmed cases of Avian Influenza in their poultry.

The states are Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

Teams from New Delhi formed for monitoring the disease are visiting the affected states. "One of the central teams reached Kerala yesterday and is presently monitoring the epicentre sites and conducting epidemiological investigation. Another central team reached Himachal Pradesh today and is undertaking survey in the affected areas," the Ministry said.

States have been requested to build awareness among the public and avoid the spread of misinformation regarding Avian Influenza. "States and Union Territories have been requested to increase surveillance around water bodies, live bird markets, zoos and poultry farms, proper disposal of carcass, and strengthening of bio-security in poultry farms.

" Wet markets are also feared as sources for spreading Coronavirus.

"In a communication to the Chief Secretaries of states and Administrators of Union Territories, the Secretary of the Department of Animal Husbandry requested state Animal Husbandry departments to ensure effective communication and coordination with health authorities for close vigilance of the disease status and avoid any chances of jumping of the disease into humans," the Ministry cautioned.

"States were also requested to be prepared for any eventuality regarding Avian lnfluenza and were requested to ensure sufficient stock of PPE kits and accessories required for culling operations."

