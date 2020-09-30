India welcomes international efforts for peaceful settlement of conflict in Libya

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2020) From Krishnan Nayar NEW DELHI, 30th September, 2020 (WAM) – India has welcomed international efforts for a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Libya through an intra-Libyan dialogue.

"We have been closely monitoring the developments in Libya and have noted the progress in intra-Libyan dialogue facilitated by the Kingdom of Morocco," Anurag Srivastava, Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

India also noted the talks in Montreux, Switzerland, under the auspices of the UN Support Mission in Libya, UNSMIL, following Berlin International Conference on 19th January 2020 and Cairo Declaration of 6th June 2020.

"We welcome these international efforts aimed at a peaceful settlement of the conflict through an intra-Libyan dialogue, taking into account the legitimate aspirations of the Libyan people, while preserving Libya’s sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity," the statement added.

This is the second time recently that India has expressed its views on the situation in Libya.

"The continuing conflict and instability in Libya is a matter of international concern. We support efforts towards immediate cessation of all hostilities in Libya," an earlier statement said.