UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Welcomes International Efforts For Peaceful Settlement Of Conflict In Libya

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 04:30 PM

India welcomes international efforts for peaceful settlement of conflict in Libya

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2020) From Krishnan Nayar NEW DELHI, 30th September, 2020 (WAM) – India has welcomed international efforts for a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Libya through an intra-Libyan dialogue.

"We have been closely monitoring the developments in Libya and have noted the progress in intra-Libyan dialogue facilitated by the Kingdom of Morocco," Anurag Srivastava, Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

India also noted the talks in Montreux, Switzerland, under the auspices of the UN Support Mission in Libya, UNSMIL, following Berlin International Conference on 19th January 2020 and Cairo Declaration of 6th June 2020.

"We welcome these international efforts aimed at a peaceful settlement of the conflict through an intra-Libyan dialogue, taking into account the legitimate aspirations of the Libyan people, while preserving Libya’s sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity," the statement added.

This is the second time recently that India has expressed its views on the situation in Libya.

"The continuing conflict and instability in Libya is a matter of international concern. We support efforts towards immediate cessation of all hostilities in Libya," an earlier statement said.

Related Topics

India United Nations Cairo Berlin New Delhi Progress Switzerland Libya Morocco January June September 2020 All From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

HEC & Huawei Officials Successfully Conclude ‘Se ..

4 minutes ago

Value King realme C12 with massive 6000 mAh batter ..

12 minutes ago

Cricket fans failed to get timely updates of first ..

13 minutes ago

Renewable energy jobs continue growth to 11.5 mill ..

18 minutes ago

Neelofar Khan elected President IWCCI

16 minutes ago

IHC seeks NAB reply on Zardari's petitions against ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.