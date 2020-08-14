UrduPoint.com
India Welcomes Normalisation Of Relations Between UAE And Israel

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 08:00 PM

India welcomes normalisation of relations between UAE and Israel

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2020) India on Friday welcomed normalisation of relations between the UAE and Israel.

"India has consistently supported peace, stability and development in West Asia, which is its extended neighbourhood. In that context, we welcome the full normalisation of ties between UAE and Israel.

Both nations are key strategic partners of India," said the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs during the virtual weekly media briefing today.

''India continues its traditional support for the Palestinian cause. We hope to see early resumption of direct negotiations to find an acceptable two-state solution,'' he added.

