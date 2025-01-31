India withdraws Track & Trace System for pharmaceutical exports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2025) NEW DELHI, 31st January, 2025 (WAM) – India’s Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has withdrawn its Track and Trace System for pharmaceutical exports under the Foreign Trade Policy effective 1st February 2025.

This is to align India’s pharmaceutical exports with the serialisation requirements of export destinations and to ensure product traceability without additional domestic regulations.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry announced in New Delhi that the Track and Trace System, introduced 14 years ago, was facing operational challenges with advancing technology.

It said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will henceforth be the Primary regulatory authority for pharmaceutical products providing a “unified framework through the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation ensuring consistency and eliminating duplication.”

The announcement saidthe Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has already implemented barcode requirements for 300 drug brands. It is planning further expansion of this effort.

“With this step, the DGFT is enhancing the ease of doing business for pharmaceutical exporters while ensuring regulatory coherence,” the announcement concluded.