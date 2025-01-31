India Withdraws Track & Trace System For Pharmaceutical Exports
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2025 | 11:45 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2025) NEW DELHI, 31st January, 2025 (WAM) – India’s Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has withdrawn its Track and Trace System for pharmaceutical exports under the Foreign Trade Policy effective 1st February 2025.
This is to align India’s pharmaceutical exports with the serialisation requirements of export destinations and to ensure product traceability without additional domestic regulations.
The Ministry of Commerce and Industry announced in New Delhi that the Track and Trace System, introduced 14 years ago, was facing operational challenges with advancing technology.
It said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will henceforth be the Primary regulatory authority for pharmaceutical products providing a “unified framework through the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation ensuring consistency and eliminating duplication.”
The announcement saidthe Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has already implemented barcode requirements for 300 drug brands. It is planning further expansion of this effort.
“With this step, the DGFT is enhancing the ease of doing business for pharmaceutical exporters while ensuring regulatory coherence,” the announcement concluded.
Recent Stories
'Gazans depend on us for sheer survival’, insists UNRWA
War-hit Gazans depend on UNRWA for ‘sheer survival’: Agency official
PECA Act to tackle social media threats, Tarar urges media support
Centuries-old Algerian indigenous tradition champions sharing
600 trucks of humanitarian aid entering Gaza daily since ceasefire: World Food P ..
Consul General of Thailand Encourages Tourism Between Thailand and Pakistan
ACP election to be held on February 2
AIOU to hold awareness walk in Mirpur on Feb 3
Gaza health needs 'immense': WHO
Vegetables irrigation must be done carefully
Sehar Kamran submits resolution reaffirming Pakistan's support for Kashmiris' Ri ..
FIA arrests human trafficker
More Stories From Middle East
-
India withdraws Track & Trace System for pharmaceutical exports51 seconds ago
-
'Gazans depend on us for sheer survival’, insists UNRWA31 minutes ago
-
600 trucks of humanitarian aid entering Gaza daily since ceasefire: World Food Programme1 hour ago
-
Gaza health needs 'immense': WHO1 hour ago
-
Hazza bin Zayed receives ECSSR delegation3 hours ago
-
17th Emirates Airline Festival of Literature showcases beauty, authenticity of Emirati culture3 hours ago
-
Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Abu Dhabi Fencing Club Board3 hours ago
-
Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Board of Directors of Al Ain Chess & Mind Games Club3 hours ago
-
Israeli military offensive on Jenin continues for eleventh day3 hours ago
-
Etihad Airways named Official Airline Sponsor of Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open3 hours ago
-
MoHAP organises annual 'Hayat Congress' for organ donation, transplantation3 hours ago
-
Nahyan bin Mubarak welcomes delegation of Indian-American leaders3 hours ago