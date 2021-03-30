UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's $372 Billion Healthcare Industry Ripe For Foreign Investment

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 09:30 PM

India's $372 billion healthcare industry ripe for foreign investment

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2021) From Krishnan Nayar NEW DELHI, 30th March, 2021 (WAM) – India’s healthcare industry, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 22 per cent will be valued at $ 372 billion by next year, NITI Aayog, the main policy think tank of the government of India predicted today.

It offers a wide range of foreign and domestic investment opportunities in various segments such as hospitals, medical devices and equipment, health insurance, telemedicine, home healthcare and medical value travel, NITI Aayog said in a report released by the think tank’s supremo in charge of health, Dr V K Paul and its CEO Amitabh Kant.

In the hospital segment, where several UAE healthcare companies already own and run hospitals in Indian cities, "the expansion of private players to tier-2 and tier-3 locations, beyond metropolitan cities, offers an attractive investment opportunity.

"

In the medical devices and equipment segment, expansion of diagnostic and pathology centres as well as miniaturised diagnostics have high potential for growth, the report said. "The COVID-19 pandemic has presented challenges but has also increased opportunities. All these factors, together make India’s healthcare industry ripe for investment," said the NITI Aayog CEO.

"Medical value travel, especially wellness tourism, has bright prospects, given India’s inherent strengths in alternative systems of medicine." Gulf and Arab countries are major sources of medical tourism into India.

"With respect to pharmaceuticals, India can boost domestic manufacturing, supported by recent government schemes with performance-linked incentives." This is being borne out by India’s ongoing mass production of vaccines for global supply against COVID-19.

Related Topics

India UAE New Delhi Tank March All From Government Industry Billion Arab

Recent Stories

EDGE Group offers its full support to MoIAT in sha ..

20 minutes ago

Murban trades alongside Brent, WTI, securing 6,344 ..

20 minutes ago

SCC’s Committee reviews preparing topics for dis ..

20 minutes ago

UAE continuing to update residence, tourist visas

35 minutes ago

Explosion Heard From Landing Site of SpaceX Starsh ..

37 minutes ago

Two People Injured, 2 Missing as Ship Capsized in ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.