India's Avian Influenza Outbreak Is Contained

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 08:45 PM

India's Avian Influenza outbreak is contained

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2021) From Krishnan Nayar NEW DELHI, 24th January, 2021 (WAM) – India has contained and brought under control an outbreak of Avian Influenza. Since the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying here issued its first advisory about cases of the disease in four states at the beginning of this month, the outbreak is now restricted to nine states across India.

"Till 23rd January, the outbreaks of Avian Influenza, also known as Bird Flu, have been confirmed in nine states for poultry birds," the Ministry said in a press release today. These states are Kerala, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. India has 28 states and eight other entities known as Union Territories.

In 12 other states, there have been stray cases of infection in crows, migratory and wild birds.

"In India, the disease is spread mainly by migratory birds coming into India from abroad during winter months, that is from October to March," the Ministry said. "The secondary spread by human handling cannot be ruled out," it had warned in early January.

"Control and containment operations, including cleaning and disinfection, are going on in the affected epicenters. Compensation is paid to farmers whose poultry birds, eggs and poultry feed are culled or disposed of by the government as per an Action Plan. All states are reporting to the Ministry on a daily basis regarding the control measures."

