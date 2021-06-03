(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jun, 2021) New Delhi, 3rd June, 2021 (WAM) – Notwithstanding the massive second wave of COVID-19 infections, India's exports last month rose by an impressive 67.39 percent over May 2020, the country’s Commerce Secretary, Dr. Anup Wadhawan, said today.

In May last year, India was under complete lockdown due to the onset of the pandemic while in the same month this year, lockdowns are widespread but localized and not nationwide. The increase in exports last month was higher by 7.93 percent over May 2019, when normal conditions prevailed in India.

The latest figures released by the Commerce Secretary suggest a recovery in external demand since the pandemic affected global business.

Merchandise exports rose by 45.96 percent last month over May 2020 and by 11.51 percent over the same month in 2019, Dr. Wadhawan told a media briefing. Sector-wise, the increase was spurred by growth in demand for engineering goods, petroleum products, gems, jewellery, pharmaceuticals and iron ore.

Service exports, a dominant sector of India’s economy, registered a positive growth last month of 6.44 per cent over May 2020. The Reserve Bank of India, the country’s Central Bank, estimated the value of these exports in May 2021 at $ 17.85 billion, an indication of the importance of this business.