NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jul, 2020) India on Friday became the third country in the world to record more than one million cases of the new coronavirus, behind only the United States and Brazil, as infections spread further into the countryside and smaller towns, following the lifting of a vast lockdown, the Federal health ministry data showed on Friday.

India recorded 34,956 new infections on Friday, taking the total to 1,003,832, with 25,602 deaths from COVID-19, health ministry said as quoted by Reuters. That compares to 3.6 million cases in the United States and 2 million in Brazil - countries with less than a third of India's population.