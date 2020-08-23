UrduPoint.com
India's Coronavirus Cases Cross 3 Million

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 11:30 AM

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases in India crossed the 3-million mark on Sunday, reported the German news agency, dpa, citing government data.

The South Asian country logged the world's biggest daily rise in cases for almost three weeks, dpa added.

India, a country of 1.

3 billion, has so far reported 3,044,940 infections, with 69,239 cases being reported in the last 24 hours, the Federal health ministry said.

India is ranked third behind Brazil and the United States in the highest number of cases.

Another 912 people died, taking the total death toll to 56,706, data on the ministry website showed.

