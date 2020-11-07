MUMBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Nov, 2020) India recorded 50,356 new cases of the novel coronavirus, taking its total to 8.46 million, data from the health ministry showed on Saturday.

India has the world's second-highest caseload behind the United States, but has seen a steady dip in cases since September.

Deaths rose by 577 in the last 24 hours, taking total mortalities to 125,562, the ministry said.