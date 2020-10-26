UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's Coronavirus Infections Rise By 45,148

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 11:00 AM

India's coronavirus infections rise by 45,148

MUMBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2020) India’s total coronavirus infections stood at 7.91 million on Monday, having risen by 45,148 cases in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed.

The world’s second-most populous country also has the second-highest number of infections after the United States, which has around 8.

6 million.

However, India recorded its lowest death toll in about four months on Monday with 480 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, taking total fatalities to 119,014.

Related Topics

India World United States Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Local players reminisce Pindi Cricket Stadium memo ..

12 minutes ago

We cannot sit with a butcher at the negotiating ta ..

16 minutes ago

Al Zeyoudi visits Etihad Credit Insurance office

19 minutes ago

Three sports establishments fined, one shut down f ..

21 minutes ago

Masood Khan calls for making Kashmir a truly globa ..

24 minutes ago

AJK President rules out bilateral talks with India ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.