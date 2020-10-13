UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's Coronavirus Infections Rise By 55,342 To 7.18 Million

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 11:00 AM

India's coronavirus infections rise by 55,342 to 7.18 million

BENGALURU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2020) India's total coronavirus cases rose by 55,342 in the last 24 hours to 7.18 million on Tuesday morning, the lowest daily rise since mid-August, data from the health ministry showed.

Deaths from COVID-19 infections rose by 706 to 109,856, the ministry said.

India's coronavirus case load topped 7 million on Sunday and the country has added a million cases in just 13 days. It has the second-highest number of infections, behind the United States which is approaching the 8 million mark.

Related Topics

India United States Sunday From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 13, 2020 in Pakistan

46 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

ERC inaugurates ‘Sheikha Fatima Motherhood and C ..

11 hours ago

India maintains momentum in relations with Gulf

11 hours ago

'Common Denominator of All Crises:' Turkey Resumes ..

12 hours ago

IMF to Begin Talks on Rescue Package for Argentina ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.