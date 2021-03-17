UrduPoint.com
India's Coronavirus Infections Rise By Highest In Three Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 11:15 AM

India's coronavirus infections rise by highest in three months

BENGALURU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2021) India's daily coronavirus infections jumped by 28,903 on Wednesday, data from the health ministry showed, for the highest increase since Dec. 13 and taking the nationwide tally to 11.44 million.

Deaths swelled by 188, the highest figure in two months, to stand at 159,044.

India has the world's highest tally of infections after the United States and Brazil.

Nearly 62% of infections in the past 24 hours and 46% of the deaths were reported by the western state of Maharashtra, the country's worst affected.

