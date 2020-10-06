UrduPoint.com
India's Coronavirus Infections Rise To 6.69 Million

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 11:15 AM

India's coronavirus infections rise to 6.69 million

BENGALURU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2020) India's total coronavirus cases rose by 61,267 in the last 24 hours to 6.69 million on Tuesday morning, data from the health ministry showed.

Deaths from COVID-19 infections rose by 884 to 103,569, the ministry said.

India's death toll from the novel coronavirus rose past 100,000 on Saturday, only the third country in the world to reach that bleak milestone, after the United States and Brazil, and its epidemic shows no sign of abating.

Last week, India further eased restrictions and permitted states to open schools and movie theatres.

