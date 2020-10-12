UrduPoint.com
India's Coronavirus Infections Rise To 7.12 Million

Sumaira FH 40 seconds ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 10:45 AM

India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.12 million

BENGALURU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2020) India's total coronavirus cases rose by 66,732 in the last 24 hours to 7.12 million on Monday morning, data from the health ministry showed.

Deaths from COVID-19 infections rose by 816 to 109,150, the ministry said.

India's coronavirus case load topped 7 million on Sunday and the country has added a million cases in just 13 days. It has the second-highest number of infections, behind the United States which is approaching the 8 million mark.

