India's Coronavirus Infections Rise To 7.24 Million

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 11:15 AM

BENGALURU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Oct, 2020) India's tally of coronavirus infections rose by 63,509 in the last 24 hours to stand at 7.24 million on Wednesday, health ministry data showed.

Deaths from COVID-19 infections rose by 730 to 110,586, Reuters quoted the ministry as saying on Wednesday.

India crossed the 7 million mark on Sunday, adding a million cases in just 13 days. It has the world's second-highest tally after the United States, where the figure is nearing 8 million.

