India's Coronavirus Infections Rise To 7.31 Million
Thu 15th October 2020
BENGALURU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Oct, 2020) India's tally of coronavirus infections stood at 7.31 million on Thursday, having risen by 67,708 in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed.
Deaths from COVID-19 infections rose by 680 to 111,266, the ministry said.
India crossed the 7 million mark on Sunday, adding a million cases in just 13 days. It has the world's second-highest tally after the United States, where the figure is nearing 8 million.