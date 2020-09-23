UrduPoint.com
India's Coronavirus Infections Surge Again After Dip

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 01:00 PM

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2020) India's coronavirus infections surged again on Wednesday, a day after falling to their lowest figure in almost a month. In the last 24 hours, there were 83,347 new cases, with 1,085 deaths, Federal health data showed.

India, with a population of about 1.4 billion, is consistently reporting the world's highest daily tally of infections, as it grapples with overstretched health services in the effort to control the pandemic.

Its 5.6 million infections rank second only to the United States, and more than 90,000 people have died.

