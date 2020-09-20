UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's Coronavirus Infections Surge To 5.4 Million

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 11:00 AM

India's coronavirus infections surge to 5.4 million

MUMBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2020) India's coronavirus case tally surged to 5.4 million as it added 92,605 new infections in the last 24 hours, data from the Federal health ministry showed on Sunday.

The country has posted the highest single-day caseload in the world since early August, and lags behind only the United States, which has 6.

7 million cases in terms of total infections.

A total of 1,113 people died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said, taking mortalities to 86,752, which is a relatively low 1.6 percent of all cases.

Related Topics

India World Died United States August Sunday All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ERC mobile clinics continue provision of medical s ..

6 minutes ago

UAE Press: Abraham Accord opens up a new era of ec ..

51 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 20, 2020 in Pakistan

51 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE Team Emirates starlet Tadej Pogacar set to bec ..

11 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Feder ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.