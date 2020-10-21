UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's Coronavirus Tally Climbs To 7.65 Million

Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 11:30 AM

India's coronavirus tally climbs to 7.65 million

MUMBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2020) India has recorded 54,044 new coronavirus infections, taking its tally to 7.65 million, health ministry data showed on Wednesday.

The world's second most populous nation also has the second highest caseload, after the United States, which has a total of 8.

2 million.

India's death toll from the virus stood at 115,914, with 717 deaths in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

Infections in India have been on the decline since a September peak, but experts have warned there could be a surge as the festival season approaches.

Related Topics

India World United States September From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

"Preventive diplomacy is an integral part of Turkm ..

2 minutes ago

Karachi blast leaves five people dead, 20 others i ..

4 minutes ago

Huawei Setting up Research and Development (R&D) C ..

17 minutes ago

UAE-Australia Political Consultations Committee di ..

46 minutes ago

UAE welcomes near removal of Sudan&#039;s name fro ..

46 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 21 October 2020

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.