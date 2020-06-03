UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's Coronavirus Tally Surpasses 200,000

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 12:00 PM

India's coronavirus tally surpasses 200,000

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jun, 2020) India announced its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with 8,909 more cases reported in the last 24 hours, taking the country's tally to 207,615, Asian news International, ANI, reported.

According to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, while the death toll rose to 5,815.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood to 101,497, while 100,303 people have either recovered and have been discharged or have migrated.

Related Topics

India Family Asia

Recent Stories

US announces 1,081 COVID-19 related deaths in 24 h ..

1 minute ago

Uzma Khan withdraws case against Malik Riazâ€™s da ..

2 minutes ago

Australian universities warn of research "disaster ..

10 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Praises Donors Conference fo ..

24 minutes ago

OIC General Secretariat and WHO Review Global Heal ..

24 minutes ago

S.Korea unveils biggest extra budget plan to tackl ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.