NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jun, 2020) India announced its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with 8,909 more cases reported in the last 24 hours, taking the country's tally to 207,615, Asian news International, ANI, reported.

According to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, while the death toll rose to 5,815.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood to 101,497, while 100,303 people have either recovered and have been discharged or have migrated.