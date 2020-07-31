UrduPoint.com
India's COVID-19 Cases Pass 1.6 Million

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 11:45 AM

India's COVID-19 cases pass 1.6 million

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jul, 2020) With the highest single-day spike of 55,079 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India's coronavirus tally breached the 1.6 million mark on Friday, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With this latest spike, the total cases in the country stand at 1,638,871, among these cases 545,318 are active, Asian news International, ANI, quoted the ministry as saying.

A total of 1,057,806 patients have either recovered and have been discharged or have migrated.

The ministry said that 779 deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 35,747.

