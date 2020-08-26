India's COVID-19 Cases Pass 3.2 Million
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 40 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 12:00 PM
MUMBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Aug, 2020) India recorded more than 60,000 cases of COVID-19 for the eighth day in a row on Wednesday, as total cases crossed 3.2 million, said Reuters, quoting data from the Federal health ministry.
The world's second-most populous country is third behind the United States and Brazil in terms of total caseload, and has recorded the world's highest single-day caseload consistently since 7th August, a Reuters tally showed.
Deaths in the last 24 hours stood at 1,059, taking the total number of fatalities from the infection to 59,449.