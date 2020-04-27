UrduPoint.com
India's COVID-19 Cases Surge To 26,917; Kerala Records 74 Percent Recovery Rate

India's COVID-19 cases surge to 26,917; Kerala records 74 percent recovery rate

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Apr, 2020) The total number of coronavirus cases in India surged to 26,917 on Sunday, according to an Asian news International, ANI, report.

The western Indian state of Maharashtra continues to have the largest number of COVID-19 cases at 7,628.

About 1,076 persons have been cured in the state while 323 persons died.

Fresh cases have been reported in several states, including West Bengal, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

Southern state of Kerala has seen a recovery rate of around 74 percent as 338 out of the total 457 COVID-19 patients recovered in the state with only 4 fatalities.

