India's COVID-19 Daily Cases Hold Close To Record, Another State Imposes Lockdown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 01:00 PM

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd May, 2021) India's new coronavirus cases dipped marginally on Sunday but deaths due to the infection jumped by a record 3,689, with one more state going into lockdown as the nation's creaky healthcare system is unable to cope with a massive caseload.

Authorities reported 392,488 new cases in the previous 24 hours to push total cases to 19.56 million.

So far, the virus has killed 215,542 people.

Indian hospitals, morgues and crematoriums have been overwhelmed as the country has reported more than 300,000 daily cases for more than 10 days straight. Many families have been left on their own to scramble for medicines and oxygen.

Nearly 10 Indian states and union territories have imposed some form of restrictions, even as the Federal government remains reluctant to impose a national lockdown.

