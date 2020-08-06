UrduPoint.com
India's COVID-19 Death Toll Hits 40,000

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Aug, 2020) Indian health authorities said on Thursday that 904 people succumbed to COVID-19 and 56,282 positive cases were recorded from across the country in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in its updated data that death toll due to coronavirus jumped to 40,699 while total positive cases rose to 1.

96 million.

The official data showed that 1.32 million people recovered from the coronavirus pandemic.

