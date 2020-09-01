UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's COVID-19 Infections Near 3.7 Million

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 10:45 AM

India's COVID-19 infections near 3.7 million

BENGALURU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2020) India reported 69,921 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, the lowest daily jump in six days, taking its overall caseload to 3.69 million, Reuters reported.

The death toll in India from COVID-19 rose by 819 on Tuesday to 65,288.

India, the world's second most populous nation, has been reporting the highest single-day caseload in the world every day for more than three weeks, according to a Reuters tally, and is the third worst-hit country behind the United States and Brazil.

Related Topics

India World Brazil United States From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi explosive drone

2 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 1, 2020 in Pakistan

32 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

UAE will continue to embrace, unswervingly support ..

8 hours ago

BREAKING: &#039;Accord courageous step towards mor ..

10 hours ago

Tahnoun bin Zayed receives joint US-Israeli delega ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.