BENGALURU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2020) India reported 69,921 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, the lowest daily jump in six days, taking its overall caseload to 3.69 million, Reuters reported.

The death toll in India from COVID-19 rose by 819 on Tuesday to 65,288.

India, the world's second most populous nation, has been reporting the highest single-day caseload in the world every day for more than three weeks, according to a Reuters tally, and is the third worst-hit country behind the United States and Brazil.