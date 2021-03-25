NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2021) India added 53,476 COVID-19 infections overnight, the highest daily rise since 23rd October, the health ministry data showed on Thursday.

India has 11.8 million COVID-19 cases, the third-highest amount behind the United States and Brazil.

The country reported 251 new deaths, taking the overall tally to 160,692, the data showed.