BENGALURU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd May, 2021) The COVID-19 pandemic continues to take a toll on the Indian people, with 368,147 new cases and 3,417 deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

India has recorded over 300,000 new coronavirus cases each day for the past 12 days, taking its infections tally to 19.93 million and total deaths to 218,959, according to data from India's Ministry of Health.