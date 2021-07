(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jul, 2021) BENGALURU, 22nd July, 2021 (WAM/Reuters) - India reported on Thursday 41,383 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, while daily deaths rose by 507, health ministry data showed.

The country's tally of infections now stands at 31.26 million, with the death toll at 418,987, according to government data.