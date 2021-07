(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BENGALURU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jul, 2021) India reported on Friday 38,949 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed, taking the nationwide tally above 31 million.

The South Asian nation's total infections now stand at 31.03 million, while the death toll reached 412,531.