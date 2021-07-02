UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's Death Toll From Coronavirus Crosses 400,000

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 seconds ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 02:00 PM

India's death toll from coronavirus crosses 400,000

MUMBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jul, 2021) India reached the grim milestone of 400,000 deaths from the coronavirus on Friday, half of them during a second wave in the past few months that overwhelmed the healthcare system and crematoriums.

India has recorded 30.

45 million cases since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, and is the second-most affected country behind the United States, which has 33 million cases.

India, the world's second-most populous nation, recorded 853 deaths in the past 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Friday. That took it past the 400,000 mark, with the last 100,000 being added in just 39 days, according to a Reuters tally.

Related Topics

India United States From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $74.84 a barrel T ..

18 seconds ago

DEWA receives applications to participate in WETEX ..

33 seconds ago

China reports 18 new coronavirus infections

16 minutes ago

Local Press: T20 World Cup a major thumbs up to UA ..

31 minutes ago

Hassan Ali, Mohammad Rizwan promoted to Category A ..

53 minutes ago

Pakistan achieves the highest ever export target

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.