India's First Cryptogamic Garden Inaugurated In Dehradun

Mon 12th July 2021 | 03:00 PM

India's first cryptogamic garden inaugurated in Dehradun

DEHRADUN, India, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jul, 2021) India's first cryptogamic garden was inaugurated in Deoban area of the Dehradun district in Uttarakhand state on Sunday.

The garden is situated at an altitude of 9000 feet and is spread over an area of three acres, Asian news International (ANI) reported.

It has around 50 different species of cryptograms, the primitive plants which do not propagate through seeds and includes Algae, Mosses, Fern, Fungi and Lichens.

In an official statement, Sanjiv Chaturvedi, Chief Conservator of Forests (Research), said, "It is India's first cryptogamic garden, established in view of ecological importance of these species and to create awareness among public about these important group of plants.

"

Cryptograms are lower plants which exists on earth since Jurassic era. These species have tremendous economic value also as many of lichens are used as spices in famous culinary items like Hyderabadi Biryani and Galouti Kebab to add flavour.

Similarly, many algae species are a good source of various nutrients and also many of edible mushrooms.

Many species of moss have good anti-fungal properties, many lichen species are used as medicines by local people and many fern species are used to filter heavy metals, said the ANI report.

