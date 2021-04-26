(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Apr, 2021) From Krishnan Nayar NEW DELHI, 26th April, 2021 (WAM) – Supplementing the newly set up Control Room of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), India’s Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has begun monitoring the status of exports and imports, tracking difficulties faced by trade stakeholders in view of the surge in COVID-19 infections.

"The DGFT has accordingly operationalized a "COVID-19 Helpdesk" to support and seek suitable resolutions to issues arising in respect of international trade," the Ministry of Commerce and Industry here announced today.

The Helpdesk will look into issues relating to import and export licensing, customs clearance delays, documentation and banking matters.

The Helpdesk will also collect and collate trade related issues concerning state governments and will co-ordinate to seek their support in providing speedy resolution of those issues.

Exporters and importers may submit information on the DGFT website by navigating to the Helpdesk service page. Or they can bring relevant issues to the DGFT’s attention through the email id: dgftedi@nic.in with the subject header: Covid-19 Helpdesk The status of resolutions and feedback may be tracked using the status tracker under the DGFT Helpdesk Services. Emails and SMS would also be sent to those approaching the DGFT as and when the status of their complaints are updated.