NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Sep, 2023) India has celebrated G20 across the country, making it a people's G20 which will benefit both the country and the world, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said.

The minister's remarks were made in an editorial in the Times of India on Thursday, according to Asian news International (ANI).

Jaishankar said India's G20 presidency has proven itself to be unique in different ways. “It has focused on the priorities and key concerns of developing nations, amplified the voice of the Global South and raised ambition in areas like climate action and finance, energy transitions, SDG implementation and technological transformation,” the minister said.

“What has further added to making this an extraordinary presidency is the extensive participation of people, or Jan Bhagidari from across the nation in various G20-related events and activities. The presidency has not been limited to the highest echelons of the government. Through active participation from different states and UTs, India's G20 has truly been a People's G20,” he added.

He said India's G20 presidency has highlighted the nation's distinct model of cooperative federalism and the states and UTs have competed with each other to welcome G20 delegates, generate local and regional enthusiasm, and showcase their respective traditions and achievements.

“The presidency has effectively unveiled India's captivating natural landscapes and architectural splendour, igniting a robust resurgence in post-COVID tourism. The economic benefits of the G20 programme across the country are still unfolding. By celebrating G20 across the nation, we have sought to create a pan-national experience that is to the benefit of both India and the world. It can be seriously asserted that overall, it has both made India world-ready and the world more India-ready,” Jaishankar wrote.

He said various working groups and engagement groups have also been a powerful platform to generate societal interest and commitment on global issues.

The minister wrote that two world records were created in the course of public participation - the involvement of 1.25 lakh students from 800 schools in the G20 quiz in Varanasi and 450 Lambani artisans showcased their skills and craftsmanship by creating a collection of around 1,800 unique patches.

He also highlighted digital delivery, women-led development and emphasis on Sustainable Development Goals.