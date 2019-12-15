UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's Madhya Pradesh State To Develop Economic Relations With Gulf

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 02:45 PM

India's Madhya Pradesh state to develop economic relations with Gulf

By Krishnan Nayar NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2019) The Indian state of Madhya Pradesh has announced plans for developing economic relations with the Arabian Gulf countries. The state government will organise a 'Mini-Investors’ Meet' next year in the state capital Bhopal, which will be exclusively focused on enhancing investment ties with the Gulf.

This was announced in a report on the outcome of the state’s Chief Minister Kamal Nath's recent visit to Saudi Arabia and Dubai in November. The state has confirmed plans for increased business ties with Dubai following the chief minister's visit.

In October this year, Madhya Pradesh hosted the Kamal Nath government’s first big investors’ meet in the city of Indore with the theme 'Magnificent Madhya Pradesh.' Nath's trip to Dubai was the outcome of deliberations at this investors’ conclave.

The Chief Minister's extensive meetings with officials and entrepreneurs in Dubai and with ministers in Saudi Arabia have now led to the idea of smaller conclave solely devoted to investments in and from the Gulf.

Nath was elected Chief Minister a year ago.

In the report on his Gulf initiative, Nath promised to take his state "to the next level from merely producing commodities to producing goods and services by processing commodities, harnessing the potential of local people and leveraging the location advantage that the state offers."

The report reiterated plans that the Chief Minister and his delegation discussed in Dubai for a logistics park and a dry port in Madhya Pradesh, proposals for air-linking Indore with Dubai, a hyperloop-based cargo system among the cities of Indore, Bhopal and Jabalpur as well as feasibility of an information technology unit near Bhopal by a private sector entity from Dubai.

Related Topics

India Chief Minister Technology Business Dubai Visit Jabalpur Indore Bhopal Saudi Arabia October November From Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Women’s Sports Foundation to organise wi ..

1 hour ago

Khalifa University to host region’s first-ever I ..

2 hours ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award organises Arab-Russian Cul ..

2 hours ago

ZHO announces &#039;Bee The Change - London 2020 G ..

3 hours ago

UAE Press: Blood donors deserve a big hearty salut ..

5 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 15, 2019 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.