NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2021) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India will launch a 100 trillion rupee ($1.35 trillion) national infrastructure plan aimed at giving a foundation for holistic infrastructure and an integrated pathway to the economy, Asian news International (ANI) said.

The programme will be called "Gati Shakti" and will help boost productivity of industries, Modi said during his speech at the Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi.

Modi said that the programme will bring employment opportunities to the youth and the government is set to present the "National Master Plan" of the scheme soon.

"We will launch a masterplan for Gati Shakti, a big programme," Modi added.

"A programme worth more than 100 trillion rupees will create job opportunities for hundreds of thousands," he noted