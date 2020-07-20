UrduPoint.com
India's new Consumer Protection Act comes into effect today

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jul, 2020) From Krishnan Nayar NEW DELHI, 20th July, 2020 (WAM) – India’s new Consumer Protection Act came into force today. It factors in the needs of international and domestic e-commerce in the light of a steep rise in online commercial transactions with the onset of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Consumers in the Gulf, including sub-continental expatriates, will find the new law a source of comfort as they respond to a massive rise in business transacted by Indian e-commerce firms as they go global following COVID-19 disruptions to conventional business.

Addressing a video press conference here today to mark the occasion, the Minister for Consumer Affairs, Ram Vilas Paswan, said the legislation will empower consumers and help them to protect their rights.

The new law replaces an outdated legislation that was crafted in 1986 well before e-commerce and platforms came to dominate the retail business in India. "The old law had a single point access to justice which was time consuming. The new Act has been introduced after many amendments to provide protection to buyers not only from traditional sellers but also from the new e-commerce retailers," he said.

A huge step towards greater consumer protection in the new law is that a manufacturer, a product service provider or product seller will be required to compensate buyers for injury or damage caused by a defective product or any deficiency in services.

