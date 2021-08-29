- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
India's New COVID-19 Cases Rise By 45,083
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 10:30 AM
NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Aug, 2021) India on Sunday reported 45,083 new coronavirus infections, according to data from the health ministry, as cases continued to surge in the southern state of Kerala.
The country's total COVID-19 cases stood around 32.7 million.
Related Topics
Recent Stories
Local Press: UAE continues its humanitarian legacy in Afghanistan
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 215.66 million
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2021
Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 29th August 2021
DEWA installs 15 EV Green Charger stations at Expo 2020 Dubai
Minister of Climate Change and Environment tours Trans Emirates Livestock Tradin ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Local Press: UAE continues its humanitarian legacy in Afghanistan53 seconds ago
-
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 215.66 million1 minute ago
-
DEWA installs 15 EV Green Charger stations at Expo 2020 Dubai9 hours ago
-
Minister of Climate Change and Environment tours Trans Emirates Livestock Trading Company10 hours ago
-
Masdar celebrates inauguration of landmark 100 MW Nur Navoi Solar project in Uzbekistan10 hours ago
-
UAE announces opening of tourist visas to vaccinated people from all countries10 hours ago
-
UAE wins membership of Universal Postal Union’s Council of Administration11 hours ago
-
ADX cuts trading commissions by 50%, extends trading hours to enhance market liquidity11 hours ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid heads UAE delegation to ‘Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership’ ..14 hours ago
-
India's anti-COVID-19 restrictions extended till September end14 hours ago
-
Women make over 25 percent of the total workforce in Tawazun Holding: Tareq Al Hosani14 hours ago
-
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre marks Emirati Women’s Day14 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.