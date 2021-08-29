UrduPoint.com

India's New COVID-19 Cases Rise By 45,083

Sun 29th August 2021

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Aug, 2021) India on Sunday reported 45,083 new coronavirus infections, according to data from the health ministry, as cases continued to surge in the southern state of Kerala.

The country's total COVID-19 cases stood around 32.7 million.

