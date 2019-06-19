UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's New Minister Hails UAE's Role

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 02:15 PM

India's new minister hails UAE's role

India’s new External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar, has hailed the importance of the UAE's role in the international arena and reiterated India’s support for the role played by the UAE

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jun, 2019) India’s new External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar, has hailed the importance of the UAE's role in the international arena and reiterated India’s support for the role played by the UAE.

Dr. Jaishankar made these remarks at a meeting with Dr. Ahmed Al Banna, UAE Ambassador to India. The Ambassador conveyed to the new minister the greetings of the UAE leadership. He also conveyed the best wishes and regards of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and that of Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, on the occasion of Dr.

Jaishankar assuming his new post, the UAE Embassy here told the Emirates news Agency, WAM.

During the meeting, the Ambassador and the Minister "discussed a number of issues and developments in the international and regional arena and the bilateral relations between the two countries." They also discussed the development of a new vision and plans to promote bilateral relations.

Minister Jaishankar reaffirmed the depth and importance of India's relations with the UAE and reiterated his country's support for the eminent role of the UAE in the international arena.

The two sides agreed to hold periodic meetings to exchange views and coordinate positions at all levels.

Related Topics

India Exchange UAE Post All Best

Recent Stories

Bushra Bibi completely changed me: PM Imran

3 minutes ago

Department of Proactive Services discusses new gen ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan writer delegation visits historical sites ..

6 minutes ago

Around Rs 40 mln funds release for vocational inst ..

6 minutes ago

OPEC to meet July 1 and 2 after several postponeme ..

12 minutes ago

Iran parliamentarians witness NA proceeding

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.